Handball: President ABBA OUMATE Bows to Pressure, Promises to Pay Lionesses Overdue Bonuses.



Yaounde: President ABBA OUMATE of the Cameroon Handball Federation has announced that the federation will pay the overdue bonuses to the Lionesses. This decision comes after several complaints from the players regarding unpaid bonuses for past competitions and the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Cameroon News Agency, in the lead-up to the 26th Women’s African Handball Cup of Nations, the Cameroon Lionesses attended a training camp in Yaounde without receiving their training bonuses. Furthermore, the team departed for the tournament in the Democratic Republic of Congo still awaiting payment of their competition bonuses.

In a recent television appearance, the President revealed that the federation had received funds from the Ministry of Sports on November 22nd and would make the payments within the next 24 hours.

In President ABBA OUMATE’s words, ‘We received funds from the ministry of sports last Friday, and we will pay the players in 2 halves,’ President ABBA OUMATE explained. ‘The first will b

e the participation bonus, and the second is conditional, it will be given when we enter the 8th finals.’

Before now, several players had complained about their bonuses – notably, Ekoh Karichma, spokesperson of the team, who had revealed they didn’t receive their bonuses for the 2023 handball world championship.

President ABBA OUMATE also addressed the departure of key player Ekoh Karichma from the Lionesses’ camp. Contrary to reports that Karichma left due to bonus issues, President ABBA OUMATE explained that the player had received a call to pursue a new opportunity in her professional career.

‘She came to us while in camp in Yaounde and said she was chasing a new opportunity in her professional career, she received a call that she had been chosen and so she had to travel,’ President ABBA OUMATE said.

‘The federation made everything possible for her to travel, and she even called me yesterday while crying and said people are using her image on the media to spread false information.’

The handball Liones

ses, who were vice champions during the 25th edition of the African Cup of Nations, are currently striving for a better performance in the 26th edition in DR Congo with 2 wins already recorded in the group stage against Guinea and the host, DR Congo, while waiting for the other 3 group games against Angola, Tunisia, and Uganda.