The North West Regional Assembly has encouraged members of the Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration Centre, DDR North West, to be hardworking and achieve their goals of economic freedom, the NWRA has reported.

The DDR North West region has a new site, based in Bafut subdivision. The call made by the commissioner for Economic Development, Hon. Ghejung Awunti, was made at the new site that harbors former fighters, who dropped their weapons in the ongoing armed conflict in Anglophone regions.

The representative of the Regional Assembly said they will always support the ex-combatant through their reinstatement process into society and normal life.

While assuring them that the Assembly has huge plans for them, the NRWA member is said to have donated exercise books, school bags, and food supplies for the ex-fighters.

The NWRA reported that Hon. Ghejung Awunti said “We are here with a message of peace and to ensure that the children of these ex-fighters have basic supplies for back to school 2023/2024. As an institution, we believe in the future of these young ones and will do our best to ensure they grow on the right path.”

Reports also revealed that the DDR centre in the North West region has about 400 former fighters occupying the building.

Source: Cameroon News Agency