He will not win this election- Tina Mensah tells opponent



Madam Tina Gifty Mensah, Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Weija-Gbawe says her opponent in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries will not win the contest.

According to the MP, no one will win an election in the constituency in his or her first time contesting and Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coastal Development Authority, would have to wait for his turn.

She told journalists at the ongoing NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency that the delegates would always want to see a person’s commitment and loyalty to the constituency before they vote for the fellow.

She said that had been the trend since she started her political career in the Weija-Gbawe constituency in the year 2012.

‘He is not winning. He just came in so he should perch. When I came in for the first time in 2012, I contested this constituency and I lost. I stayed. I worked and then when it came to my turn, they gave it to me.

‘My predecessor whom I beat in 2015 also lost to Ayorkor Botchwey. She stayed,

worked and then when it got to her time, they voted for her. So, you must lose, and we will see your commitment level. We will assess whether you are committed to the constituency, or you are just a floating voter,’ she said.

The NPP is conducting parliamentary primaries in 126 constituencies in the country to elect candidates to contest in the 2024 parliamentary election.

In the Weija-Gbawe constituency, voting is being held at the New Gbawe Cluster of schools.

Madam Mensah, who calls herself the ‘Landlady of Weija-Gbawe,’ said she was sure of winning the contest, saying the contest was not a contest at all because she had encountered tougher contests.

‘I see a contest, not a serious one. I have gone through a serious contest than this. My election with Obuobia was more serious than this. I know the Lord will come in for me. It is not by my power; it is by the Power of the Almighty God. I am winning,’ she said.

