Health: Prof. Tih Pius Muffih astute servant leader, health expert should be celebrated



When it comes to health interventions, fewer names are more prominent than Professor Tih Pius’. He was the first Cameroonian Health Secretary (a position later named Director) of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) Health Services. Prior to this, only American missionaries under the North American Baptist Conference (NABC) held this position.

Taking office in 1985 and based at the Banso Baptist Hospital (BBH) until 2005, Prof. Tih has transformed the face of healthcare delivery not only within the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) but also across the whole country of Cameroon.

It is under his leadership and way before the COVID-19 pandemic that infection prevention by handwashing and the use of alcohol-based sanitizers were introduced and sustained in the regions where CBC Health facilities are found. He also played a crucial role as an advocate for the inclusion of services for persons (especially children) with disabilities into mainstream services in Cameroonian society. He and his US-based colleague,

Dr. Thomas Welty strongly advocated for US government funding through PEPFAR to be awarded to Cameroon and this came through in 2011 – first awarded directly to the CBC Health Services. The funding has been sustained over the years to date, covering the whole country. Prof Tih championed the fight against the stigmatization of persons living with HIV/AIDS and also encouraged contract tracing after HIV testing, ensuring that every positive person was retained in care and treatment. This fight has saved the lives of thousands of Cameroonians. This strategy has also been copied by other health organizations in the country.

The CBC Health Services grew under Professor Tih’s leadership from just three hospitals based only in the Northwest region of the country, to 13 hospitals and over 30 integrated health centers based in 9 of the 10 regions of Cameroon. He has secured funding for Services for children with disabilities under the EDID program and for adults with disabilities under the Socio-Economic Empowerment

of Persons with Disabilities (SEEPD program in 9 of the 10 regions of Cameroon.

In addition, from his desire for quality education for Cameroonians, he championed the creation and running of many University Institutes and worked for the creation of a Baptist University in Cameroon.

The CBC Health Services has come a long way under his leadership to be second only to the government health services in the country, being one of the largest employers of labor in Anglophone Cameroon with over 7000 employees who serve in medical and non-medical positions.

The CBC Health Services is a proud achievement and demonstration of what accountable leadership is. It is a testament to what Anglophone Cameroonian excellence is. Leadership under Professor Tih has not been without its controversies. There are those who criticize him for either staying in office too long or only appointing those from within his tribe to positions of authority. However, an examination of the facts reveals quite the opposite. Professor Tih looks

for qualifications, aptitude and excellence and that is why the CBC Health Services recorded such tremendous growth under his leadership and it could even be argued that the CBC delivers far more quality healthcare than any other organization in Cameroon, although CBC leaders tend to take the modest position that they are ‘second after the government’.

Many Cameroonians have jobs thanks to the CBC Health Services. Epidemics and other health disasters are promptly fought by the CBC Health Services. The CBC Health services stood tall in meeting the needs of patients in the crisis-hit regions of Cameroon.

As Professor Tih moves away from the position of Director to alternative assignments after decades of sacrificial services to Cameroonians, his achievements have not only transformed the CBC Health System but also the lives of individual Cameroonians. He brought lifesaving innovations to the Baptist Center such as the sand bay which serves as a run-off for vehicles that lose their brakes in traffic from Up St

ation, Bamenda. The sand bay has received over 100 vehicles including military trucks, trailers, etc. with over 300 lives saved.

Professor Tih’s unmatched accomplishments must be carried on by the new team of leaders and Cameroonians can only say ‘Thank you’ to the seasoned Public Health Expert for a job well done.

Source: Cameroon News Agency