Heavy security presence at NDC demonstration in Bolgatanga



The Upper East Regional Police Command has provided heavy security for supporters and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who hit the streets in the Bolgatanga Municipality to demonstrate against the Electoral Commission (EC).

The demonstration, a nationwide exercise, dubbed ‘Enough is Enough’ is to protest the EC’s refusal for a forensic audit of the voter’s register ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Heavily armed police officers, led by the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Raymond Adofeim were positioned at vantage points on the agreed routes for the demonstration in the municipality, while other officers policed the demonstration on horses.

The demonstrators, cladded in NDC branded T-shirts and paraphernalia, poured onto the streets with vuvuzelas and placards with inscriptions as ‘EC, we want proof that the register is robust. Allow for audit now,’ ‘Jean Mensa must respect the will of the people,’ ‘Say no to EC riggin

g in 2024’, ‘You EC, if you want peace in the country, do the right thing!!! Ghana is for all,’ ‘2025: Year of justice for families of eight heroes killed in the 2020 elections,’ among others.

Mr. James Agalga, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee and Parliamentary Candidate for the Builsa North Constituency, congratulated the Police Service for the display of professionalism.

‘Let me congratulate the Police for exhibiting a lot of professionalism in the way and manner they policed this demonstration. Regional Commander and your team, I want to say kudos. You have demonstrated that you are the Lion King.

‘We will continue to count on you in the exercise of our constitutional rights to demonstrate if the EC fails to heed our call to have us conduct a forensic audit into the register in order to flash out names which are not supposed to be on the register and those that have been transferred illegally,’ he said.

He further expressed gratitude to supporters of the party for the p

eaceful manner in which they conducted the demonstration.

‘You have come out in your numbers to show to the EC led by Jean Mensa and the NPP, that moving into the elections, we will not tolerate any manipulations,’ he added.

In a petition presented to the Regional Office of the EC by Alhaji Mumuni Bonaba, the Regional Chairman of the Party on behalf of the National Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, noted that the grave irregularities and discrepancies uncovered in the 2024 Provisional Voters Register and the EC’s admission of unauthorized voter transfers and errors, called for the action of the NDC.

He said the demands of the NDC were intended to safeguard ‘Ghana’s democratic process for free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections on December 07, 2024.’

The petition among others called for a stakeholder collaboration and demanded an urgent meeting by the EC with all political parties, civil society organizations, and key international stakeholders including ECOWAS, AU, UNDP, EU, USAID, the British

High Commission and others to discuss the forensic audit and ensure collective oversight of the process.

‘Agree to Publish the Findings of the Forensic Audit: The results of the forensic audit must be made publicly available to ensure transparency, accountability, and confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2024 General Elections,’ the NDC demanded.

Mr. William Obeng Adarkwa, the Regional EC Director, who received the petition, said it would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for action.

Source: Ghana News Agency