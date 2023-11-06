LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Henley & Partners, the ‘firm of global citizens’ and leader in residence and citizenship advisory, has partnered with the leading ultra-luxury lifestyle management and card services group, Insignia, to create a distinctive and exclusive membership offering. Henley Global Citizens is a bespoke ‘by invitation only’ service designed to meet the specific needs of wealthy transnational families, entrepreneurs, and investors who do business, invest, and live internationally and who identify themselves as citizens of the world.

Besides priority access, personal introductions, and complimentary consultations with trusted international banks, leading private client lawyers and other top industry professionals in all key jurisdictions worldwide, the Henley Global Citizens offering includes a membership card, which is also a Visa payment card for large, unlimited payments and cash withdrawals, and to make international wire transfers in major currencies. More importantly, it provides access to a dynamic global network of wealthy and influential individuals and families, and an annual calendar of high-level closed-door events, including private dinners at the WEF in Davos, around the UNGA in New York, the Grand Prix in Monaco, and other major business, geopolitical, sporting, and cultural events around the world.

Members and their families can also benefit from complimentary consultation on global education planning and introductions to the world’s top schools and universities, as well as strategic health advice, access to preventive medicine and longevity programs, and the scheduling of medical checkups at the most advanced healthcare locations including Switzerland, Germany, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Group Chairman of Henley & Partners, says bringing together the high-profile clients of both businesses and combining their expertise to create a unique and exceptional international advisory and service offering is a logical extension for ‘the firm of global citizens’. “For those of us who see ourselves as global citizens, we are not foregoing our other identities, commitment and affiliations to our own countries, culture, religious and even political beliefs. These continue to give us meaning and add value to our lives. But because we are living in an intimately connected and interdependent world, and operating in a global market, we have added another layer of global identity, interest and responsibility. The Henley Global Citizens membership acknowledges and supports this identity and lifestyle in a very practical, everyday way that can add tremendous value for its members.”

Nada T. Rouviere, President of Insignia Group, stated, “Our partnership with Henley & Partners represents a new era in luxury lifestyle management. At Insignia, we have always been dedicated to providing our members with unparalleled experiences, and the Henley Global Citizens card is the embodiment of this commitment. Together with Henley & Partners we are redefining the meaning of global citizenship, offering an exclusive gateway to a world of limitless possibilities and connections. We look forward to enriching the lives of our members by facilitating their journey as true global citizens.”

Henley Global Citizens will be launched at a bespoke event on Friday, 10 November, following the 17th annual Global Citizenship Conference which takes place this week (8-10 November) at the Shangri-La Hotel DIFC in Dubai, UAE.

The international conference hosted by Henley & Partners, where this year over 400 delegates from over 35 countries are expected to attend, has become the world’s largest and most significant gathering on global private wealth and investment migration, bringing together presidents, prime ministers, senior government ministers and officials, leading academics, private client advisors, family offices, and wealth management professionals, as well as many affluent entrepreneurs and investors.

The 2023 conference program features sophisticated, cutting-edge content on the major developments shaping global wealth planning, investment migration, and geopolitics today.

Notes to Editors

For further information and media accreditation to attend the Henley Global Citizens launch (10 November) and/or the 17th annual Global Citizenship Conference (8-10 November) please contact:

Sarah Nicklin

Group Head of Public Relations

sarah.nicklin@henleyglobal.com

Mobile: +27 72 464 8965

About Henley & Partners

Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors rely on our expertise and experience in this area. The firm’s highly qualified professionals work together as one team in over 40 offices worldwide.

The concept of residence and citizenship by investment was created by Henley & Partners in the 1990s. As globalization has expanded, residence and citizenship have become topics of significant interest among the increasing number of internationally mobile entrepreneurs and investors whom we proudly serve every day.

Henley & Partners also runs the world’s leading government advisory practice for investment migration, which has raised more than USD 12 billion in foreign direct investment. Trusted by governments, the firm has been involved in strategic consulting and in the design, set-up, and operation of the world’s most successful residence and citizenship programs.

www.henleyglobal.com

About Insignia

Founded in 1996, Insignia began its journey as a provider of travel-related services and payment cards. Today, it has flourished into a comprehensive global luxury consultancy service, offering a bespoke 360-degree approach customized to meet each member’s needs.

With 24/7 access to dedicated personal assistants and an in-house lifestyle team, Insignia brings unprecedented service to its members. Insignia showcases an enviable range of super-premium and premium payment cards, from exquisite jewelry-inspired designs to refined luxury metal finishes. These offer unlimited spending potential and are tailored for business and individual use.

With over 27 years of experience, Insignia has mastered the art of catering to the lifestyle needs of the most influential and affluent individuals across the globe. Membership is by invitation only and is intentionally limited to maintain an atmosphere of exclusivity.

Today it is present in 7 cities – Dubai, London, New York, Hong Kong, Valletta, Bratislava and Geneva.

www.insignia.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000897511