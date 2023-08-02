How Cameroon voted in the 2023 Ballon d’Or

Emmanuel Gustave Samnick from Cameroon, was among the 100 journalists that were selected to vote for the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner. His five choices did not have the crowned winner Lionel Messi.

The Cameroonian’s list in order of preference, had PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City midfielder Kevin Da Bruyne, Spanish midfield sensation Rodri, Cameroon and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Kylian Mbappe only came third, as Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or.

The Argentine received 462 points ahead of Erling Haaland with 357 and Kylian Mbappe with 270 points.

Each journalist had to choose five players out of a men’s shortlist of 30. The first choice had 6 points, second – 4 points, third – 3 points, fourth – 2 points, and fifth – 1 point.

Only journalists from the top 100 nations in the FIFA men’s world ranking were involved in the men’s category.

Source: Cameroon News Agency