Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has debunked media reports that he has pulled out of the Party’s presidential primaries run-off.

Mr Boakye tied up with Mr Francis Addai-Nimo at the fifth position in the NPP’s Special Delegates Congress held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, after both polled nine votes.

A run-off is scheduled for Saturday, September 2, to choose who would join the other four aspirants to contest the flagbearership of the Party on November 4.

However, media reports early Monday morning suggested that the former Energy Minister had pulled out of the run-off race and had given his support to Mr Addai-Nimo.

Mr Boakye, in a press statement issued and copied the Ghana News Agency, urged the public to disregard the reports.

‘I have not made any such pronouncements with anyone or any media house, I am ready for the upcoming run-off scheduled for Saturday, 2nd September, 2023,’ he said.

Five persons are eligible for the November 4 Congress.

