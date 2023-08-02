Former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, have called on the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, to promote democratic ideals.

They made the call at the maiden reunion of the Alumni Association of SEC 43, 2021, in Abuja on Saturday.

The reunion was tagged: “Getting Things Done: Embracing Memories, Forging Futures, Reuniting Heats and Forever Entwined with SEC43, 2021.”

Babangida, in a goodwill message, read by a member of the course, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), described promotion of democratic ideals as a “national call”.

He stressed the need for collective efforts in stabilising the polity and strengthening democracy in the best way possible for the good of all.

“We only need to keep reminding ourselves of the magnitude of this national call, since we are all expected to be strategic engineers of a functional socio- political, economic, and democratic order in Nigeria.

“These benefits will be enjoyed by every Nigerian.

“There is no doubt that you are all achievers as men and women who have made, and continue to make, immense and laudable sacrifices towards national progress,” he said.

He further called on the group to sustain the call for national integrity, stressing that commitment, collective drive and strategic orientation would serve as a motivation to make Nigeria a unique nation.

“I therefore commend you all on your years of service to the nation and I am convinced that you will not relent in furthering activities set to brighten our democratic ambitions as a country.

“Congratulations on this important move of solidarity and an effort in the promotion of national integrity and cohesion,” he said.

Also, Abubakar, noted that Nigeria is facing myriads of challenges, including poverty and insecurity, which would require a multi-disciplinary approach to tackle.

In a message read by Brig.-Gen. Solomon Inuwa, the former head of state called on the group to mainstream the sterling ideas they learnt from NIPSS, to help the country pull out of its current disturbing situation.

“I equally urge you to continue to work together as a team in adding value and utility to the Nigeria project.

“The challenges facing Nigeria are complex and cannot be solved by one person or one organisation.

“We need to work together, in a spirit of cooperation and collaboration to find solutions to these challenges,” he said.

Earlier, the Monitor General of the SEC 43, retired Col. Mustapha Anka, said that the set graduated from NIPSS two years ago and decided to come together to interact and socialise.

Anka said that the reunion was also to fashion out ways to positively impact society in line with the motto of the institute: “Towards a Better Society.”

He said that the theme of their course was: “Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria,” which he described as “all encompassing”.

“We were 85 in number and our membership cut across military, security agencies, private sectors, civil servants among others,” he said.

The Secretary-General of the course, Mr Chukwudi Oracle, described SEC 43 as a “think tank” that has all it takes to enhance national growth and development.

Oracle said that their members were experts in different fields, including economics, politics and social policy.

“We have all it takes to conduct research and provide analysis on a wide range of issues that are important to Nigeria’s development.

“One of the most important things that a think tank can do is to provide policymakers with the information they need to make informed decisions.

“This is especially important in a country like Nigeria, where there is a great need for evidence-based policy making and implementation,” he said.

He said that the SEC 43 had produced three permanent secretaries, three heads of service, eight Generals, four Assistant Inspector-General of Police and two Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

“Mrs Husseina Akila of FRCN became the National Deputy President of the Guide of Editors and Mr Dada Joseph elected as Deputy President of the African Association for Public Administration and Management

“Also, Mr Jude Egbo was re-elected as Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and many other members have distinguished themselves in their various professional fields,” he said. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria