Immigration Boss completes tour of five regions, calls for peaceful collaboration?



Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, has successfully completed an impactful 10-day tour of the five Northern Regions with a call for peaceful collaboration with residents to safeguard the country’s borders.

The Comptroller-General reassured the officers’ selfless dedication to the safety and security of the country.

The team began the tour from the North, traversing through the North East, continuing to the captivating landscapes of the Upper East, venturing towards the picturesque West, and culminating in the enchanting Savannah.

This was in a statement from the Immigration Public Affairs Department copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Mr Takyi appealed to the residents not to harbour illegal individuals within their homes to undermine national security, emphasising the crucial role of every citizen in upholding these vital standards.

The tour served as an opportunity for the Comptroller-General to connect with his dedicated staff, gain crucial insights

into regional activities, and uplift their spirits in the face of daunting weather and working conditions.

It also aimed to comprehensively assess the security landscape at the various borders and unapproved routes, with a particular focus on empowering officers to effectively safeguard against potential terrorist threats and prevent the illegal entry of migrants.

Mr Takyi embarked on a series of courtesy calls, paying respects to Regional Ministers, District Coordinators, and Chiefs such as the Northern and Upper East Regions, Ya-Naa, Mion paramountcy, the Overlord of Mamprugu, and the traditional authorities of Waala, Telansi, Pagapio, and the Bola Wura.

These engagements, the statement said, were emblematic of a unifying spirit, demonstrating the collaborative effort required to ensure the safety and prosperity of the regions and the nation as a whole.

The Overlord of Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseani Seidu Pelpuo IV, and his Council of Elders donated 100 acres of land to the Service.

The gesture w

ill serve as the foundation for a future training school, residence, and regional headquarters embodying the spirit of progress and cooperation.

Mr Takyi was accompanied by the Chief Staff Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Emmanuel Ashley, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Barbara Sam, and DSI Osei Kwakye of the Public Affairs Department, along with other officers from the National Headquarters.

Source: Ghana News Agency