

Nairobi: The inaugural CGIAR Science Week 2025 commenced in Nairobi, bringing together key figures in agricultural science to discuss partnerships that can harness and scale science and innovation to achieve food and nutritional security and improve livelihoods globally.

According to Kenya News Agency, Science Week highlights the dedication of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) and its partners to international agricultural research and the necessity for ongoing global investment in innovation, technology, and science. The forum, held at the United Nations Office in Gigiri from April 7-12, aims to present groundbreaking research and technological advancements in agriculture, climate adaptation, and food security.

Over 8,000 delegates, including global dignitaries, decision-makers, science experts, funders, and farming community members, will explore how to effectively scale science and innovation to enhance agricultural growth and drive economic transformation across Afric

a.

Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi, who was the guest at the opening ceremony, stated that CGIAR Science Week, co-hosted by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), serves as a platform for stakeholders to explore new investment pathways that accelerate agricultural research amidst mounting global agricultural challenges. Mudavadi highlighted agriculture as Kenya’s economic backbone, providing over 60 percent of employment, yet facing challenges such as climate change, loss of biodiversity, and rapid population growth.

Mudavadi emphasized the importance of science-driven solutions generated through robust partnerships among stakeholders and noted that collaboration with CGIAR has significantly enhanced Kenya’s research capacity. He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to supporting agricultural research and innovation, emphasizing the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which prioritizes the agri-food system.

Principal Secretary State Department for

Livestock Development in Kenya, Jonathan Mueke, acknowledged the fruitful partnership between CGIAR and national institutions like KALRO in research, capacity building, and the dissemination of innovations benefiting farmers and communities.

CGIAR Executive Managing Director, Ismahane Elouafi, remarked that Science Week builds on CGIAR’s 50-year legacy of driving impact through partnerships that develop and scale innovations to tackle the most pressing agricultural challenges. She reaffirmed CGIAR’s commitment to advancing sustainable, inclusive agricultural science through research, innovation, and collaboration.

UN Nairobi Office Director General Zainab Hawa highlighted the forum’s focus on the transformative power of research, innovation, technology, science, and partnerships in shaping a brighter future. The gathering offers opportunities to share knowledge to advance agriculture’s role in addressing global challenges.

During a special panel at the opening ceremony, global leaders, science experts, and

farmer community members shared insights and experiences. Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim emphasized the need to address agricultural challenges through a gender lens to ensure equitable and inclusive innovations. Former Prime Minister of Niger Ibrahim Mayaki noted progress in science and productivity but warned of demographic pressures eroding gains, calling for combined political and scientific solutions.

The forum will continue to emphasize the importance of partnerships in addressing complex agricultural challenges in a challenging funding landscape.