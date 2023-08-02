

Nana Amanano Mensah II, the Adontenhene of Dodi Traditional Area in the Kadjebi District, has called on the government to increase Cocoa purchasing price to stop farmers from smuggling the commodity to the Republic of Togo and other neighbouring countries.

He said the price for the product now at GHS1,300 was low, hence encouraging smuggling.

Nana Amanano Mensah made this known at the 39th National Farmers’ Day celebration at Dodi-Papase, a farming community in the Kadjebi District.

He said Dodi Traditional Area was a leading producer of Cocoa in the Kadjebi District in the late 1960’s and still in the lead.

Nana Amanano Mensah, who is also the Chief of Dodi-Poase-Cement, a farming community in the district, however, applauded the government for the introduction of Planting for Food and Job flagship programme.

He called on the government to subsidise agro-chemicals and inputs to enable farmers purchase them for use.

Nana Amanano Mensah, who chaired the function, congratulated the 2023 award winners.

he district has awarded 16 Farmers at the 39th Farmers’ Day celebration.