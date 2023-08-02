Infiniti Stars Hotel CEO donates to Metrikasa DA Basic School



Mr John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, the Chief Executive Officer of Infiniti Stars Hotel and Den Enterprise in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, has fulfilled a pledge to Metrikasa DA basic school.

He presented a cash donation of Ghc 10,000 in fulfillment of a pledge he made during the 60th-anniversary celebration of the school where he chaired the event.

Mr Hounlessodji, in a message read on his behalf by Inspector Emmanuel Danyo at the presentation event, tasked the management of the school to remain committed, dedicated and united with truthfulness in all their dealings.

He also pledged an additional 100 bags of cement for the construction of a dining hall.

Mr Brunoo Gadzedzo, Headteacher of the school, located within Akatsi North, expressed gratitude to the donor for coming to the aid of the school and the community.

He further assured Mr Hounlessodji and his team of using the donations for the exact purpose.

Present at the short presentation meeting were Mr David Vorsah, the assembly membe

r for the area, members of the Festival Planning Committee, men and women, as well as youth from the town.

Source: Ghana News Agency