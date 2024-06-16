

Koubri: The special delegation of the rural commune of Koubri, through its land service, has initiated the installation of Village Land Conciliation Commission (CCFV) and Village Land Commission (CFV) members in Koubri-Centre to enhance the peaceful management of land disputes.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the government of Burkina Faso has responded to the increasing land conflicts affecting social harmony by implementing several regulatory measures. Notably, Decree No. 2012-263 established the Village Land Conciliation Commissions as an effort to manage and resolve these disputes at the local level.





The authorities in Koubri took action by organizing an installation ceremony for the CCFV and CFV members at the village hall of the old town hall. The meeting, held on August 8, 2025, was led by Mr. Denis Bationo and Mr. Blaise Niki¨ma from the town hall’s land department. Key stakeholders, including members of the Village Development Committee (CVD) of Koubri-Centre, customary and religious leaders, as well as representatives from municipal women’s and youth councils and socio-professional organizations, were present.





Mr. Nazaire Compaor©, the president of the CVD, welcomed participants and commended their dedication and patriotism. After initial greetings, Mr. Bationo outlined the purpose of the meeting and explained the structure and function of the commissions. The commissions are tasked with managing land conflicts locally, promoting dialogue, and striving for amicable solutions before resorting to formal disputes.





The meeting concluded with the official installation of nine commissioners for the CCFV and seven for the CFV, with no objections raised from attendees. Mr. Bationo clarified that the commissioners serve a three-year term, which may be renewed once. The session ended on a positive note, highlighted by a group photo to commemorate the occasion.

