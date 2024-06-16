

Iten: As the world observes breastfeeding week, public and private institutions have been encouraged to establish breastfeeding centres to facilitate children in accessing breast milk on demand.

According to Kenya News Agency, Maxmillan Barasa, a nutritionist at Iten County Referral Hospital, expressed concern that many children are not breastfed as needed because mothers often leave for work and can only breastfeed upon returning home, due to the absence of breastfeeding facilities at workplaces.

Barasa emphasized that children are left at home since workplace environments typically do not support their care. He highlighted that breastfeeding centres would help ensure that infants receive breast milk on demand, laying a healthy foundation for their growth. He suggested that such facilities should be built in all locations where women are involved in income-generating activities, including marketplaces.

Barasa pointed out the significant benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and their children, notin

g its importance in fostering healthy child development, aiding family planning, and contributing to the fight against breast cancer. He urged young mothers to exclusively breastfeed their infants, as this practice can prevent unnecessary medical expenses and reduce hospital visits due to child illnesses.

He also noted that due to ongoing efforts by medical professionals to raise awareness, more mothers are beginning to acknowledge and embrace the benefits of breastfeeding.