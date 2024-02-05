Inter Miami booed by fans for benching Messi in Hong Kong friendly

Lionel Messi fans were disappointed during the friendly between Inter Miami and a Hong Kong XI on Sunday, which ended with the Argentine superstar not playing.

The Major League Soccer club won 4-1, but the discontent among fans was felt more.

Fans booed at Miami in the sold out 40,000-seat Hong Kong stadium and chanted ‘refund, refund, refund’. Many had bought their tickets since December and wanted to see the 2022 World Cup winner on the pitch.

The event organisers Tatler XFEST, who were criticised for the turnout of events, said they did not have any information prior to the kick-off.

Inter Miami have said Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez who were all benched, had sustained injuries with Messi picking a hamstring injury during the 6-0 loss to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

‘This was a decision made together with our medical team We checked their physical well-being and they risked sustaining an injury if they went onto the pitch so they couldn’t play’ Inter Miami coach, Gerardo Martino said, asking for forgiven

ess.

‘We wished we could have played them for even a short while, but the risk was too big’ the coach noted.

He said they were also considering the team’s obligation with the upcoming MLS.

Source: Cameroon News Agency