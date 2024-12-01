Ipada Carnival Launches with Vibrant Celebrations in Lagos.



Lagos: Diplomats across Africa and stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry on Saturday converged on the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lagos State to declare the maiden edition of ‘Ipada Carnival’ open.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ipada Carnival is a cultural celebration honouring the return of people of African descent and lovers of the culture to their roots. The festival is scheduled to run from November 29 to December 8, marking a nine-day event filled with cultural festivities.

The carnival kicked off in an electrifying atmosphere with performances by Brazilian Descendants in vibrant carnival attire, captivating the audience with a showcase of Africa’s rich cultural heritage. The event featured traditional music, dance performances, elaborate costumes, and a variety of local cuisines, creating an immersive experience filled with joy and excitement.

Mr. Wanle Akinboboye, Convener of Ipada Carnival and Chief Executive Officer of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, emphasize

d that the carnival aims to entice Africans in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots and contribute to Africa’s economic development. Akinboboye pointed out the significant diaspora populations across the world, highlighting the potential impact of their return to Africa.

The carnival’s initiative, referred to as the “Ipada Initiative,” has already seen success, with over 40 African-American Mayors returning and more expected in the near future. The initiative also plans to facilitate visits for a large number of African descendants, further strengthening ties with the continent.

Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, praised the Ipada Carnival and expressed Rwanda’s commitment to engaging diaspora members. He highlighted Rwanda’s openness to business and its position as a welcoming nation for Africans worldwide.

Marinho Olayemi, President of the Brazilian Descendants Association in Lagos, called on Africans in the diaspora to retrace their roots, while Mrs. Bolaji Mustapha, Nation

al President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), expressed excitement about the carnival’s success and potential for future growth.

The Ipada Carnival not only celebrates cultural heritage but also represents a significant economic opportunity for Africa, as noted by destination promoter Mr. Gbenga Sunday. The event underscores the continent’s potential to attract investment and tourism, uniting Africans and those in the diaspora in a shared cultural experience.