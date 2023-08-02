Irate youth clash with herders, destroy property



Some irate youth at KpareKpare, a farming community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, have chased out nomadic herdsmen, who fled Adaklu in the Volta Region to seek refuge in the community.

The youth also burnt the houses of some herders, who had lived in the KpareKpare Electoral Area for many years, for attempting to offer their compatriots a place to stay.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Samuel Winful, and his officers, returning to Accra from a mission in the Oti Region, chanced upon the melee and intervened to calm tensions.

A reinforcement from the municipal capital escorted the migrants to the Police Divisional Headquarters to avoid escalation of the attacks.

Sources told the Ghana News Agency that some cattle had been let loose, fleeing to safer grounds under nobody’s control, while the natives, who had their cows with those herders, were counting their losses.

Mr Abdul Rahman Hallow, a Deputy National Youth leader of Tabitha Pulaaku International, a non-governmental org

anisation, on behalf of the Fulani herdsmen, expressed concern over the constant attacks on the herders as they carried out their normal activities in the area, and called on the security agencies to go to their aid.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Tanko, the Divisional Police Commander, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and some police officers visited the scene and confirmed seeing the burnt houses and carcasses of the cattle.

