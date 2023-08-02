Mr Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Keta Constituency, has promised to change the fortunes of the party in the area.

He said the time has come for youthful energy to take up leadership roles to help win the parliamentary seat in the area.

Mr Lekettey disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the filling of his nomination forms at the party office in Keta.

Mr Lekettey, who is also the current constituency party chairman, said that he had more experience among other aspirants.

‘I am young and energetic, with many years of experience in the party, and the I am only one that can give life to the NPP in Keta,’ he stated.

The 35-year-old businessman pledged to rebrand, unite and gather more votes for the NPP in the area with the aim to ‘break the eight.’

‘The party needs a candidate in 2024 that can win the Parliamentary seat in Keta and help break the eight.’

He expressed the hope that the delegates would give him the nod in his bid to lead the party in the parliamentary elections to unseat Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent National Democratic Congress) Member of Parliament for Keta.

Mr Lekettey promised to do a clean campaign devoid of insults and other unpleasant acts.

Mr Bernard Sukah, the Keta Constituency Deputy Secretary, told the GNA that three aspirants have filed their nominations to contest.

Other aspirants who have also filed the nomination forms for the race include Mr Selasi Godwin Teyi and Mr Godknows Blebu, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director at Keta.

Source: Ghana News Agency