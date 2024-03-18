IWD: YUWM calls for investment in women



The Young Urban Women’s Movement (YUWM), an offshoot of Action-Aid Ghana, has called on the government to invest in women to accelerate the country’s development.

The call was made at an event to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The theme for the event was, ‘Inspire Inclusion, Invest in Women’.

While advising the government to invest in women, Patricia Acquah, Public Relations Officer, YUWM, who spoke to the GNA on the sidelines of the event, also advised young women in Ghana to grab opportunities to lead in every aspect of life.

‘Women should not think that they are not qualified. They should not push the men to go for it and tell themselves that they cannot do it. They should have the spirit of I can do and believe in themselves,’ she said.

Ms Acquah added that young ladies should also take every training opportunity to better themselves so that they could take higher positions in future.

Madam Salome Awuah Yeboah, Girl Child Education Officer, Ghana Education Service, Amasaman District, who was

the guest speaker, advised parents to make their children’s education a priority.

Madam Helen Quansah, Former Chairperson, YUWM, who moderated the programme said that women should see themselves as tools for development.

She advised women to take part in decision making activities in the church, homes, workplace and at the national scene.

Madam Vera Anzagira, Greater Accra, Volta and Oti Regional Programmes Manager, Action Aid Ghana, said the country must create the enabling environment for every woman to use her potential to the fullest.

Source: Ghana News Agency