Japan and South Korea lead the shift in global summer travel trends, according to Holafly data

Holafly 2026 Summer Travel Trends: The Rise of Asia

DUBLIN, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holafly, the global leader in travel eSIMs, today released its Summer Travel Report 2026, revealing a major shift in global travel preferences. While Spain continues to rank as the world’s most popular summer destination, Asian countries are gaining significant ground, with Japan climbing to second place globally and South Korea recording the strongest rise among the top destinations compared with last year.

The findings highlight a changing tourism landscape where iconic destinations remain strong while Asian markets continue to gain ground. Spain retains the number one position, followed by Japan, the United States and South Korea. Thailand also enters the global top 10 for the first time, reinforcing Asia’s growing influence on international travel decisions. Together, these movements suggest that Asia is no longer simply an emerging travel trend, but one of the key forces shaping global tourism demand.

Japan stands out as one of the top performers in this year’s ranking. The country attracted interest from travelers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, positioning it as one of the most widely desired destinations worldwide. Tokyo also emerged as the most-mentioned city destination in the survey, reflecting Japan’s distinctive ability to blend culture, gastronomy, technology, nature and entertainment into a single journey.

The report also reveals a significant increase in international travel activity, with 46.4% of respondents planning trips abroad, compared with 37.6% last year. At the same time, more than half of travelers expect to visit multiple destinations during a single trip, reflecting the growing appeal of multi-country itineraries and longer, experience-driven journeys. Global events are accelerating this trend; according to Holafly data, 75% of travelers planning to attend the FIFA World Cup intend to visit two or more host cities, turning a single event into a broader travel experience.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, Japan welcomed a record number of international visitors in 2025, while South Korea continues to benefit from the global popularity of Korean culture, entertainment and cuisine. Growing interest from younger travelers, combined with increased accessibility and expanding tourism offerings, is helping reshape the global travel map.

“Spain remains one of the world’s most desirable destinations, but the strongest momentum we’re seeing comes from Asia,” said Daniela Prado, Brand Director at Holafly. “Japan and South Korea have become truly global destinations, attracting travelers from multiple continents and inspiring a new generation of international trips. Travelers are increasingly looking for richer and more diverse experiences, and destinations across Asia are responding to that demand.”

As international travel becomes more ambitious and itineraries increasingly span multiple countries, travelers are relying more heavily on digital tools throughout their journeys. From navigation and transport to reservations, payments and communication, staying online has become an essential part of the modern travel experience, regardless of destination.

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