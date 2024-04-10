Jealous man stabs rival to death



Kwasi Badji, 47-year-old farmer at Okanta near Kadjebi in the Oti Region has allegedly stabbed his rival to death.

An eyewitness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said Badji stabbed Kudzo Danyo, 52, a farmer, at a meeting held on Monday April 8, to address pertinent misunderstanding between the deceased and his wife, Madam Brinna.

Badji, who was attending the said meeting without invitation according to sources, was having an amorous affair with the married woman.

The witness said during the encounter the deceased rained insults on his wife, which infuriated Badji leading to a fight with the suspect subsequently drawing a sharp knife to stab the deceased multiple times.

Danyo died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect after the incident fled into the bush wielding a gun and cutlass, the source said.

The eyewitness said the suspect returned to town on Tuesday, April 9 ostensibly to gather some items to escape, but was arrested by the Kadjebi Police.

The suspect is currently in Police custody helping i

n investigation.

Police sources confirmed the incident to GNA when contacted.

Source: Ghana News Agency