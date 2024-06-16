JMC Students Gain Practical Experience in Printing Industry



Limbe: The need to build entrepreneurship in communication amongst students studying in the department of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) at the University of Buea was at the forefront of a practice visit to a printing house in Limbe. Over 70 students participated in the one-day trip organized by the UB Association of Student Journalists (ASJUB).

According to Cameroon News Agency, the students were given practical lessons related to their three-year-long studies in journalism. Tanjong Moses, ASJUB President, highlighted that the trip enriched the students’ knowledge of design, printing, and publishing, placing them on a path towards entrepreneurial success. He emphasized the potential for such experiences to inspire students to start their own businesses.

Post-trip reflections from students underscored the significance of the visit. Sandrine Ndukong shared that the trip exposed her to various paper types she had studied, with the highlight being printing her name on a pen. Tracy Titie found the lami

nation process intriguing, while Ndipetta Lydia appreciated the opportunity to familiarize herself with different printing machines and techniques, noting the contrast between industrial and digital printers.

The students were accompanied by Dr. Eng. Otto Enyame, a lecturer in Desktop Publishing and Printing, who affirmed that such hands-on experiences expand students’ understanding beyond theoretical concepts. He noted the potential for students to achieve significant success if they grasp the practical aspects of their coursework.

Prof. Julius Che Tita, the Chief Executive Officer of the Limbe-based printing house and a seasoned journalism and communication trainer, expressed pride in guiding students into the real business. He and his team provided insights into design, publishing, and printing processes, addressing students’ questions about the industry’s operations.

Dr. Lizzie Wantchami, head of the journalism department, stated that the current training goal in JMC is entrepreneurial, driven by the h

igh unemployment rates among graduates. She, along with ASJUB, is dedicated to equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the competitive communication landscape.