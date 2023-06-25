JMPLA takes on vice-presidency of the Socialist Youth Union

The JMPLA, the youth wing of the ruling MPLA party, as of Saturday (24) became vice-president of the International Union of Socialist Youth, for a two-year mandate, in an election held during the world congress of that organization taking place in Panama City.

“It is a recognition of the organization’s performance and that it will serve to continue expanding the horizons of solidarity within the Angolan youth”, said the head of the JMPLA delegation at the event, Crispiniano dos Santos.

To Crispiniano dos Santos, who is also First National Secretary of JMPLA, the congress is an opportunity to share the history of struggle and victories of the Angolan people, as well as their habits and customs.

Under the motto “Rise of Populism and Extremism – A democratic challenge”, the event, which ends this Sunday, approved Portuguese as the official working language, in addition to English, Spanish and French.

The International Union of Socialist Youth, which celebrates 115 years of existence this year, brings together young people from workers’, socialist, social and democratic movements, covering 148 organisations and 117 countries.

The Socialist Youth Congress must always be held in the first half of the year, after two years, provided it is announced by its Board three months in advance.

It is the highest body of the organization, which determines policies and ensures their implementation within the framework of the Statement of Principles

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)