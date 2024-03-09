John Mahama congratulates Akinwunmi Adesina



Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended congratulations to ‘his dear brother and friend’, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, as the recipient of the 2024 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it was a great opportunity for the former President to be invited to the ceremony to present Dr Adesina with the prize.

It said the extensive array of distinguished persons from across Nigeria, Africa and the entire world, who gathered in Lagos for the ceremony bears testimony to the impact of your leadership over the years.

‘As the President of the AfDB, Dr Adesina has been a driving force behind initiatives that have promoted inclusive growth and development across the continent,’ Mr Mahama said.

‘Awolowo’s emphasis on education, infrastructure development, and economic empowerment resonates with the work that Dr Adesina is leading a

t the AfDB, highlighting the enduring relevance of his principles and ideals.

‘Congratulations.’

The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly on March 22, 2024 in Morocco.

The Nigerian Football Federation made this announcement after reaching an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Tagged as the ‘jollof derby’, the last time the two sides met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where Ghana triumphed over the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter.

The Black Stars, after the game against the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions would lock horns with Uganda on March 26,2024.

The team would use the two games to prepare themselves towards the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association is currently on a hunt for a coach to lead the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.

The newly appointed gaffer for the senior side would be announced in the coming days.

