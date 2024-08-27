Journalists who can’t take photos are incomplete – GPNet President



Mr. David Andoh, the President of the Ghana Photojournalist Network (GPNet), has stated that journalists who cannot take photos are incomplete.

‘If you are a journalist who cannot take photos, you are incomplete,’ he said.

Mr. Andoh said the old practice of media houses assigning journalists with photojournalists to capture pictures for them at programmes had passed; therefore, acquiring photography skills was a necessity and an added advantage for journalists and their media houses.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a mentorship programme the network organised for students of the Tema Technical Institute in commemoration of World Photography Day.

He noted that every media house was now working towards cutting costs and would want to employ journalists who could multitask through reporting and taking compelling pictures to go with their stories.

He added that photos were able to tell detailed stories that over 1000 words would not be able to communicate, st

ressing that journalists must acquire at least the basic skills of photography as they might chance on a spot news without the availability of a photojournalist.

Mr. Andoh also charged photojournalists not to only concentrate on telling stories with pictures but should also take some courses in journalism to enable them to be fully ready and an asset to their media houses.

He appealed to media houses to invest in modern cameras and training in photography, videography, and multimedia skills for their staff, noting that this would enhance their productivity and the overall growth of the company.

Ms. Tina Arkorful Sarpong, an Executive Member of GPNet, encouraged women to develop an interest in professional photography, saying those who had ventured into it were excelling even though it was seen generally as a men’s field.

Ms. Sarpong said they could project the ills of society, speak for the voiceless, and project the deprived communities through their pictures.

However, there are challenges in the field,

which they could overcome with determination and commitment.

‘Don’t be intimidated; there are places that even the men will not be able to go, but sometimes the women boldly access; be focused, present yourself well, dress appropriately, and you will be accorded the needed respect on the job,’ she added.

Source: Ghana News Agency