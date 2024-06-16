

Kakamega: The Affordable Housing project in the Milimani area of Kakamega County is in the final phase of completion, with the contractor focusing on final touches, a senior government official has revealed. The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency in the Executive Office of the President, Eliud Owalo, stated that the project is 78 percent complete.





According to Kenya News Agency, Owalo noted that the contractor is currently engaged in landscaping and other final touches, which are expected to be completed in the next 40 days. He made these remarks on Thursday during an inspection tour of National Government projects in Kakamega County led by the National Government delivery and efficiency unit.





The Deputy Chief of Staff emphasized that the housing project is a strategic component of the Kenya Kwanza plan, which aims to enhance affordability in housing access for Kenyans, create employment opportunities for the youth, and provide a market for the JuaKali sector. The project, spearheaded by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, is estimated to cost Sh472 million and aims to construct 220 housing units. These units will include 60 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, 100 two-bedroom units, and 40 three-bedroom units.





Meanwhile, Owalo cautioned contractors against taking on government projects beyond their capacity, which could lead to substandard work and failure to meet set completion timelines. He highlighted the issue of contractors bidding for multiple projects simultaneously and compromising on quality by quoting low prices.





Additionally, Owalo addressed the conflict of interest where some government officers are also contractors, awarding themselves contracts and interfering with proper supervision. He stressed the need to prevent public servants from engaging in contracting roles that conflict with their official duties.

