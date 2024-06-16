Kamto Denounces Regime’s Plot to Disqualify His Candidacy



Yaounde: Opposition party leader Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) has condemned what he describes as a regime plot to disqualify his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in Cameroon.

According to Cameroon News Agency, in a statement made on March 19, Kamto accused the ruling party, the CPDM, of orchestrating an ‘organised rebellion against the Constitution and the laws.’ He cited a recent pronouncement by a Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, stating that Maurice Kamto would be unable to participate in the forthcoming presidential election. This statement was further bolstered by the minister’s reference to the CRM’s non-participation in the dual legislative and municipal elections of February 9, 2020.

Kamto asserted, ‘A clear indication of the CPDM regime’s evil plan against democracy and our people.’ He accused Minister Atanga Nji of exploiting the impunity provided to him by both the political and judicial systems and of usurping the powers of ELE

CAM and the Constitutional Council.

Kamto also expressed concerns about a ‘media plot,’ specifically citing LE QUOTIDIEN, which he claimed, along with others, ‘Blithely violates the law, insults, defames, spreads false news with impunity, and disseminates hatred against the CRM and its National President on behalf of a desperate regime.’

The political leader further warned that the CRM will not allow the CPDM to eliminate its candidate from the upcoming presidential election. He urged those who made ‘this illegal decision’ and the ‘small hands responsible for its implementation’ to renounce it immediately, emphasizing that consequences would arise from such actions.

He added, ‘If by some misfortune they were tempted to manipulate the authorities competent to receive or validate candidatures for the forthcoming presidential election, they should remember that Cameroon has a Constitution and laws that apply to everyone, including the CPDM and its henchmen.’

Kamto urged his militants, sympathizers, and suppo

rters to be prepared to respond appropriately when the time comes to thwart what he termed ‘political and legal forfeiture.’

He reminded that members of the government are liable to prosecution and noted that his party has lodged a complaint against the Minister of Territorial Administration with the Public Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance of the Administrative Centre, a complaint that has yet to receive any follow-up.