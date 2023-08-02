The president of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM political party, Maurice Kamto has criticized some government measures put in place to fight against high cost of living in the country stating that they do not depict the needs of the population.

This was contained in a release issued

by the official on August 13, 2023.

The reaction was made following a joint press conference held by 5 government officials to make public government measures for the fight against high cost of living in the country caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis on August 10, 2023.

The CRM president went on to analyze the Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi’s statement which implied that the government is putting efforts into granting subsidies for oil revenues and petroleum products through tax exemptions and customs reductions. He noted that these measures highly benefit the importers more than the population.

“These measures are taken for the exclusive benefit of importers without any impact on citizens insofar as current market prices are not affected by them.

Freezing the prices of basic necessities, after having brought them back to official levels approved by the State, is a more effective instrument in such a situation, which directly impacts the shopping basket,” he suggested.

He also highlighted the structural measures that the government plans to implement to contain or attenuate possible shocks. He termed them “vague, fleeting and baseless without any concrete proposal,”.

Maurice Kamto did not fail to point out the fact that the high cost of living is a palpable reality that breaks many Cameroonians daily.

He says the measures outlined highlights the resignation of the government in its mission to support it’s citizens since in the end, the prices of these products will remain out of their reach while only a “privileged few” will benefit from these measures.

Source: Cameroon News Agency