

Kapsabet: Nandi County marked a historic milestone on Friday as the site for the construction of the ultra-modern Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Kapsabet was officially handed over to the Ministry of Defence and that of Sports. The long-awaited project is set to transform the county into a premier sports hub in Kenya and beyond.





According to Kenya News Agency, the stadium, named in honour of Kenya’s athletics legend Kipchoge Keino, will be built on a 25-acre piece of land at the former Kapsabet Showground and will boast a 10,000-spectator capacity, a modern tartan track, and state-of-the-art amenities meeting international competition standards.





Speaking during the handover event, Governor Stephen Sang hailed the moment as monumental for the people of Nandi and the nation’s athletics heritage. ‘I am delighted to share a historic moment for Nandi County as we officially hand over the site for the construction of the ultra-modern Kipchoge Keino Stadium. This groundbreaking project, now under the capable stewardship of the Ministries of Defence and Sports, signals a bold leap forward in our county’s sporting journey,’ said Sang. ‘This stadium is more than just a structure; it is a symbol of aspiration, excellence, and progress. It reflects the government’s strong commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure, empowering our youth, and positioning our county as a premier destination for athletics and sports tourism both in Kenya and globally,’ he added.





Governor Sang further announced that the existing showground would be relocated to Kaimosi Teachers Training College (TTC) to facilitate uninterrupted construction. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to President William Ruto for his unwavering support and vision for youth and sports development, saying, ‘On behalf of the people of Nandi, I extend our sincere gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for the actualization of this transformative project. His commitment to uplifting sports infrastructure across the country continues to inspire hope and unlock potential in our youth.’





Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi affirmed that the Kipchoge Keino Stadium would be among the facilities earmarked as part of Kenya’s readiness for AFCON 2027. ‘It will be an international stadium with a football pitch and modern running tracks. Our responsibility will be shared between the Ministries of Sports and Defence. We must deliver on time for AFCON 2027,’ he stated.





PS for Defence Dr. Patrick Mariru said his ministry would deploy military engineers and National Youth Service officers to the site. ‘We are going to have some of our officers based here. Our role is to support the construction process and ensure timely, high-quality delivery,’ said Dr Mariru.





The Kipchoge Keino Stadium is expected to host athletics, football, and rugby events, as well as serve as a venue for cultural festivals and trade fairs. Construction is set to begin immediately and would be completed within the next 12 months. Residents expressed joy over the long-awaited project, saying it would finally give local athletes a world-class platform to nurture talent while boosting tourism and the local economy.





This flagship project reaffirms the government’s agenda of decentralizing infrastructure development, promoting youth empowerment, and cementing Kenya’s global status in athletics.

