

Nairobi: The government of Kenya has called for increased regional cooperation in climate services to tackle the escalating climate shocks affecting the Horn of Africa.





According to Kenya News Agency, during the opening of the 71st Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF71) in Nairobi, Dr. Deborah Barasa, Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, emphasized the impact of climate extremes like droughts, floods, and erratic rainfall on food security and economic growth in the region. Dr. Barasa highlighted the forum’s theme, “Climate Services for Bridging the Early Warning Gap Together,” underscoring the need for collective governmental action to ensure timely and reliable climate information reaches all stakeholders, from communities to decision-makers.





Dr. Barasa announced Kenya’s strategic steps towards strengthening climate services through its National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS), launched in March 2025. She expressed gratitude to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), and development partners for their ongoing support and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to leading regional cooperation in climate services.





The CS stressed the importance of integrating climate services into government decision-making systems and translating forecasts into actionable data to support community planning and safeguard livelihoods. She emphasized the framework’s role in implementing Kenya’s National Adaptation Plans and its alignment with the country’s Vision 2030.





Further emphasizing the need for regional collaboration, Dr. Barasa urged governments and development partners to leverage the forum’s momentum, describing the Regional Framework for Climate Services as a transformative tool for resilience and sustainable development across Africa.





Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno, Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, highlighted Kenya’s determination to close the early warning gap by institutionalizing timely, sector-specific climate data delivery. He emphasized the necessity of accessible climate information at the grassroots level to empower local authorities and communities.





IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary, Mohamed Abdi Ware, praised Kenya’s leadership in climate resilience and stressed the importance of cross-border cooperation to tackle climate shocks. He highlighted IGAD’s role, through ICPAC, in providing scientific analysis and climate information crucial for the region.





Edward Maina Muriuki, Acting Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, reiterated the department’s commitment to collaborating with IGAD and ICPAC to enhance forecast accuracy and timeliness. He announced plans for a National Climate Outlook Forum, which will disseminate outcomes to counties through County Climate Outlook Forums, bridging the gap between scientists and affected communities.





The forum, attended by ministers, senior government officials, climate scientists, development partners, and representatives from 11 IGAD member states, validated the Regional Framework for Climate Services (RFCS). This framework aims to harmonize climate services delivery and provide a roadmap for collective resilience. Delegates acknowledged Kenya’s NFCS as a model for other countries in the region and stressed the need for political endorsement to ensure the RFCS’s implementation.





The framework, supported by ICPAC, is designed to strengthen observation networks, enhance data sharing, and ensure the effective application of climate information in crucial sectors like agriculture, water, health, energy, and disaster management.

