

Nairobi: A transformative new chapter for Africa’s development agenda was set in motion on Tuesday as the inaugural Evidence for Development Conference officially opened in Nairobi. Hosted for the first time in Kenya, a country rapidly cementing its reputation as a regional hub for innovation and policy leadership, the three-day event brings together over 300 delegates from more than 25 African countries. The focus: How Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) could be positioned as pillars of sustainable development across the continent.





According to Kenya News Agency, the conference is convened by the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Science for Africa (SFA) Foundation, and the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP), underscoring Nairobi’s growing global profile as a city of science diplomacy and thought leadership. In his official opening remarks, Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba, represented by the Director of Research Development at the Ministry of Education Dr. Roselida Owuor, reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to anchoring development in credible data and innovation. ‘Hosting this conference is a testament to Kenya’s belief in evidence-based policymaking. We are honoured to lead Africa in this critical dialogue,’ said CS Ogamba.





Ogamba also announced the establishment of a National STI Evidence Platform, aimed at consolidating research and data for real-time policy use across ministries. This homegrown initiative is designed to ensure that Kenya’s policy decisions are increasingly driven by verifiable data, setting a precedent for other African nations, he said. Malawi’s Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Jessie Kabwila, emphasized that Africa must build knowledge ecosystems that retain talent and encourage investment. ‘Africa’s higher education enrolment stands at around 9%, compared to a global average of 38%. We must reverse this trend,’ she said.





Prof. Brando Okolo, Senior Advisor on STI at AUDA-NEPAD, underscored the ethical dimension of data. ‘True progress depends not just on having evidence, but on ensuring its truth.’ Delegates discussed the imperative of translating evidence into action. Dr. Eliya Zulu, Executive Director of AFIDEP, argued that evidence can help stem financial leakages on the continent. ‘Corruption costs Africa over $140 billion annually,’ he said. ‘With the right data systems, we can trace and plug these leakages,’ he added.





Dr. Tom Kariuki, CEO of the SFA Foundation, highlighted Kenya’s growing role in the AI and digital health spaces. ‘Kenya is proving that local innovations can have continental impact, from digital health tools to climate-smart agriculture,’ he said. The conference is co-hosted by a strong coalition of partners including the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, IDinsight, PATH, Afrobarometer, Strathmore University, APHRC, and ACTS. Kenyan institutions such as the Ministry of Education, Commission for University Education, and Kenya National Innovation Agency (KENIA) are playing central roles.





Dr. Frejus Thoto (ACED) praised Kenya’s leadership, calling it a continental benchmark for data-driven development. Meanwhile, Prof. Tom Ogada (ACTS) and Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi (APHRC) highlighted Kenya’s role in innovation and advocacy, while Dr. Boniface Dulani (Afrobarometer) noted the country’s openness to youth, women, and civil society voices as key to its effectiveness as host. Sessions throughout the week will focus on STI financing, inclusive knowledge systems, and resilient innovation ecosystems, aligned with Agenda 2063 and STISA 2034. The conference wraps up on May 8 with a roadmap to embed STI into governance and development, with Kenya positioned as a leading example across the continent.





Yacine Diop Djibo (Speak Up Africa) summed up the sentiment: ‘We must change the story by elevating the voices of women and youth’.

