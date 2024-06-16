

Kericho: A Kericho Athlete Laban Chepkwony is vigorously training at the Kericho Teachers Training College grounds ahead of the Doha Diamond League, set to take place on May 16, 2025. Chepkwony, whose personal record in the 800 meters stands at an impressive 1:44.83, is fine-tuning his endurance in anticipation of the competitive showdown at the prestigious event.





According to Kenya News Agency, Chepkwony expressed confidence during his daily morning training session that he will emerge the winner in the upcoming race, stating he is well prepared for the event. “I have been training well, and I am ready to compete with the best in the world. I am focused and optimistic about my performance in Doha,” he said.





Last year, Chepkwony finished third in the highly competitive U-20 400 meters race in Botswana. This year, his focus has shifted to the 800 meters, and he is determined to challenge the world’s elite athletes in the race. “The 400 meters race was tough, but I am hopeful that my shift to 800m will yield results. I know it will still be tough, but I will do my best,” he added.





The upcoming Doha Diamond League is the third leg of the 2025 series, hosted by the Qatar Athletics Federation and sanctioned by World Athletics. It will take place at the Qatar Sports Club, showcasing top-tier athletes from across the globe in various track and field disciplines.





Athletics Kenya (AK) first Vice Chairman (Kericho branch) Gabriel Kiptanui lauded the region’s athletes for their continued success at both local and international levels, noting the county’s achievement in last year’s Paris Olympics, where two of Kenya’s four medals came from Kericho-born athletes, Sheila Chepkirui and Beatrice Chebet.





Kiptanui, who is also the Kericho Athletes Coach, urged the government to provide more support for Kericho athletes, especially the completion of the construction of the Kiprugut Chumo Stadium, which is mainly used by athletes during their training sessions. “Athletes need adequate training facilities, equipment, and financial backing to excel, and so we call on the county government and corporations to invest in the development of sports here in Kericho,” Kiptanui added.

