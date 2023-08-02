

Mr Richard Kwame Sefe and Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, Members of Parliament of Anlo and Keta Constituencies in the Volta Region have appealed to Mr John Dramani Mahama to protect their coastlines if elected as President.

Mr Sefe indicated that one major problem facing the two constituencies was how the tidal waves had destroyed portions of their land.

They made this appeal at Tegbi during a ‘Building Ghana Tour’ by Mr Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

‘Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South have been under serious threats in recent years and if care is not taken, we may lose a greater portion of the land to the sea,’ Mr Sefa noted.

They further called for a sea defense wall to be constructed from Fuveme through Atorkor, Woe, Keta, Kedzi, Adina, and Blekusu to Aflao to protect the Volta Region coastline if the NDC returned to power.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP of Keta also touched on other major projects such as dredging of the Keta Lagoon to allow it to absor

b more water intake to avoid future flooding as well as breed abundant fish for fishermen.

‘Not forgetting the much-anticipated Keta Habour, His Excellency these are our major concerns for now,’ he stated.

Mr Mahama, during his tour to the Volta region on Thursday, interacted with stakeholder groups including traders unions, fisher folks, religious leaders, and traditional authorities to listen to their concerns which he intends to input into the party’s 2024 manifesto.

He was accompanied by Mr Fiafi Fofo Kwetey, National Secretary, Mr Kofi Humado, former MP for Anlo, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman and other party executives.

Source: Ghana News Agency