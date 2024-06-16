Kianyaga Housing Project Spurs Local Economy, Uplifts Livelihoods



Kianyaga: Residents of Kianyaga town are celebrating the near completion of the much-anticipated affordable housing project, which has become a beacon of transformation for the community.

According to Kenya News Agency, the Gichugu affordable housing project, located at the heart of Kianyaga town, is now 99 percent complete after one and a half years since construction work commenced. The project’s Clerk of Works, Victor Kimathi, noted that the journey has been smooth, largely due to unwavering support from the local residents. “We have never had any security issues or theft cases reported on site. The residents have been fully cooperative and supportive throughout,” said Kimathi.

The project comprises 110 units, including 40 two-bedroom apartments, 40 three-bedroom units, and 30 studio houses, all designed to provide decent and affordable living spaces for local families. One of the project’s standout features is its focus on empowering the local economy. Kimathi revealed that much of the construction mate

rials were sourced from Kirinyaga-based businesses. The welding and fabrication of windows and doors were handled by the Kirinyaga East Welders Association, while the carpentry work, including door frames and flash doors, was done by the Kirinyaga East Carpenters Association.

“We sourced both skilled and unskilled labour from the community. The youth and local artisans have played a big role in the project’s progress,” Kimathi added. The residents are optimistic that the new housing units will spur economic growth and bring new life to Kianyaga town. Robert Mugo Gikombe, a long-time resident, said the project has given people renewed hope, noting that the increased housing capacity would attract more investors and help reduce population pressure on agricultural land. “In 20 years, if we do not plan wisely, we may run out of farming land. This project helps reduce the uncontrolled construction on agricultural zones,” he said.

Another resident, John Njoroge Mwangi, praised the government for the initiative, u

rging for similar developments across the county. “This project is a good move by the government. It will accommodate many people, especially teachers, health workers, and civil servants who work here but have had to travel long distances due to lack of housing,” he said. Njoroge further urged the government to complement the housing project with a modern market and improved infrastructure to support the growing population. He also called on Kenyans to look beyond politics and support transformative development initiatives.

Businesspeople in Kianyaga town have already started feeling the positive impact of the project, with local shop owners reporting increased sales as construction workers and artisans relied on them for meals and daily shopping during the building phase. Residents have now called on the government to initiate phase two of the project and ensure that housing remains affordable to the average Kenyans, especially the youth and low-income earners. “Affordable housing is not just about shelter;

it’s about dignity, economic opportunity, and sustainable urban development,” Mugoh emphasised.

As the project nears handover, Kianyaga stands as a shining example of how affordable housing could transform not just landscapes, but livelihoods and futures.