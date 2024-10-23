Kidnapped, tortured: Longue Longue shares videos of inhumane treatment



Legendary Cameroonian musician, Longue Longue shared on October 23, 2024, a video of his captivity and torture in 2019. The political critique singer, explained in an earlier outing that he had been sent a record of the incident. Which began with his illegal arrest at the Sawa Hotel in Douala.

‘Ten military men with machetes had me severely beaten on my foot while filming,’ he recounted in French. In the said clip, the music star is seen with his feet under a table chair, lamenting as a machete is used to whip the back of his feet.

Longue Longue can be heard pleading, ‘please, I’m finish! Commander have mercy!’ As his legs are smashed and thrashed continuously in a 39 second video record which CNA has seen.

According to the tortured musician’s statement, Bernard Mbu Tabala a Commander who then served in Douala masterminded the arrest and torture.

Following the video release which the Cameroon government is yet to react to, several voices have condemned the act. Opposition leader, Maurice Kamto called the

incident ‘state barbarism for the idolatry of one man’.

The severally detained law scholar turned politician, regretted that the incident was a flash of the torture which many Cameroonians suffered that year without any case for justice.

‘Our compatriots in the CPDM must see what the current regime is doing to all dissenting voices inorder to keep them in power,’ Maurice Kamto’s statement read.

To recall, Longue Longue had his passport seized and his life endangered, resulting in an outing in which he begged to be left alive to see his children grow.

Source: Cameroon News Agency