

Nairobi: The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), in partnership with the Kisii county government, has embarked on a campaign to educate Kisii residents on the importance of segregating household waste. This initiative aims to enhance waste management practices and promote environmental conservation in the region.

According to Kenya News Agency, the initiative was launched by Grace Nyarango, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development. Nyarango emphasized the need for continuous education on waste management within Kisii county. County enforcement officers, along with various stakeholders, participated in a march around Kisii town to raise awareness and encourage business operators to acquire appropriate bins for waste sorting.

During the sensitization forum, Simon Tonui, the County’s NEMA Director, explained the approved color-coding scheme by NEMA for waste segregation. He detailed that the green bin is designated for biodegradable waste like food re

mains, the black bin for non-recyclable waste such as diapers, and the blue bin for recyclable materials like plastics.

Edwin Mutiso, the Township Assistant County Commissioner, highlighted the Climate Workx initiative announced by President William Ruto during the Madaraka Day celebrations. Mutiso noted that this initiative, supported by the Governor, would contribute to making Kisii county cleaner and create employment opportunities for the youth.

The County Government of Kisii is also operating a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at the Kisii Agricultural Training Centre, focusing on sorting, separating, and recycling waste. This development follows the relocation of the Nyambera dumpsite in 2022, which was transformed into a recreational center due to health concerns.

The campaign aligns with the theme of World Environment Day, observed on June 5th, which calls for urgent action against plastic pollution to prevent environmental degradation.