

Kitui: Kitui county government has put its officers, including County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) and Chief Officers (COs), on a performance contract. The move aims at enhancing accountability and transparency within the county administration while also improving service delivery to the county residents.





According to Kenya News Agency, the County Governor, Julius Malombe, presided over the signing of the 2025/2026 financial year performance contracts at a ceremony held at the county headquarters offices in Kitui town. He noted that performance contracting links specific development priorities with county budget allocations, ensuring the timely realization of desired goals and results.





During the event, Dr. Malombe emphasized that the exercise has largely helped his administration prudently utilize county resources, leading to considerable development gains over the last few years. These gains include the implementation and operationalization of 1,921 projects across the county.





“The performance contracting exercise has given clarity to priorities, strengthened planning, enhanced coordination and also given our people a sure way to measure service delivery progress of the county administration,” he said. He explained that out of the 1,921 projects, 989 are community-level initiatives under the flagship Community Level Infrastructure Development Programme (CLIDP), thus underscoring the county’s focus on equitable and inclusive development.





Other achievements related to performance contracting include training 527,000 farmers, engaging 280 youth agri-preneurs, constructing 115 solar-powered boreholes, 18 sump well schemes, 250 sand dams, and investing Sh 183.6 million in the Kangu Water Supply Project.





The county government also promoted 852 health workers and automated health services, reaching 87% of villages with primary care. Additionally, 1,688 ECDE teachers were converted to permanent terms, furniture was distributed to over 14,000 learners, Ksh. 244.8 million in bursaries were disbursed, and TVET enrolment increased to 7,617 across the county.





Other notable performance contracting targets achieved include the completion of 1,103 streetlights and drainage upgrades under the Dustless Towns programme, grading and opening 5,029 km of roads, and constructing 1,320m of drifts.





The county governor noted the growth of own Source Revenue, which climbed to Sh 636 million from about Sh 300 million in 2022. However, he lamented challenges, particularly regarding the high amount of pending bills, despite a reduction from Sh1.43 billion to Sh 829 million.





Governor Malombe stated that the signing of the performance contracts is a renewal of the collective commitment to effective governance, citizen engagement, and measurable progress. “We are committed to working harder, serving better, and remaining true to the development aspirations of our people,” he said.

