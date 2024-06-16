

Kitui: The government has disbursed over Sh2.8 billion as compensation for human-wildlife conflict claims across Kenya since 2023, according to the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife. This compensation includes Sh52 million allocated to 26 victims in Kitui County.

According to Kenya News Agency, Kenya Wildlife Services Director Dr. Shadrack Ngene, representing Cabinet Secretary Dr. Rebecca Miano, presented compensation cheques to the victims during the World Biodiversity Day celebrations at Mutomo market in Kitui County. The Ministry has prioritized processing all pending human-wildlife conflict claims nationwide, aiming to complete payments by 2027. Additionally, plans are in place to erect an electric perimeter fence along the Kitui South game reserve to reduce wildlife-human conflicts in the area.

Dr. Miano noted that over Sh1.36 billion in claims remain pending, with more than 20,000 cases dating back to 2014. The long procedure for claims contributes to the pending claims backlog. The Ministry

has implemented measures, including Community Wildlife Compensation Committee operations, to address these issues. A nationwide verification drive for claims resumed on May 12, 2025, with logistics reinstated to facilitate the process.

To further counter delays, the Ministry is piloting a Digital Compensation Scheme across all 47 counties, including Kitui. This system digitizes claims processing, uses MPESA for small payments, and enhances transparency and efficiency. Currently, 804 claims worth over Sh29 million have been approved under the digital scheme.

Kitui County has recorded over 1,000 human-wildlife conflict incidents in the past three years, with elephants and hyenas causing significant damage. These conflicts lead to economic losses, psychological trauma, and threats to wildlife populations due to retaliatory killings, undermining conservation efforts.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, ensures fair compensation for injury, death, and property damage caused by wildlife. While co

mpensation is crucial, stakeholders are urged to focus on prevention and long-term coexistence. The Ministry is leveraging technology, supporting local conservancies, and deploying rapid response teams to mitigate conflicts.

Kitui South Member of Parliament Dr. Rachael Kaki expressed gratitude for the Sh52 million compensation but lamented the lack of compensation for snakebite victims, who are ineligible under the 2013 Act. She urged the Ministry to reinstate snake bites as compensable incidents. The government has also allocated funds for electricity connectivity and market construction in the area.

Other attendees included Kitui County Commissioner Mr. Rutto Kipchumba and Deputy Governor Dr. Augustine Kanani. Kitui County, like much of Kenya, faces challenges in human-wildlife coexistence, with wildlife often living near community lands. The International Day for Biological Diversity highlighted the importance of integrated conservation efforts to address these challenges.

The Ministry continues to coll

aborate with county governments and partners to promote community resilience, habitat protection, and early intervention to reduce conflict and foster coexistence.