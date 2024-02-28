KoAntwi Mining Company reshapes roads within catchment area



The KoAntwi Mining Company Limited has reshaped some deplorable roads within some communities in its catchment area.

The roads are Subri-Nkwanta-Aboabo to Sefwi-Wenchi-Dominibo and Merewa to Aboso.

The roads, which connect Asawinso A, Aboabo, Nframago and Merewa among other farming communities in Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, also linked Manso-Aboso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Nana Bonya III, Human Resource and Community Relations Manager of the Company said the firm placed priority on the needs of the people in its operational areas, hence the essence of the reshaping of the roads.

He gave the assurance that the Company would continue to support the communities within their operational zones in education, saying they intended to offer scholarships to brilliant but needy students in the area.

Mr Daniel Ofori Asare, General Manager of the Company, said the organisation had spent over GHC50

0,000 on roads within their catchment area and other communities within the Municipality.

He promised the Company’s readiness to coexist peacefully with all major stakeholders to spur development in the area.

‘We as a company are ever ready to dialogue with you and address all your concerns and grievances for peaceful coexistence,’ he said.

The General Manager also advised the youth to take up mining-related courses to be considered for future employment in the Company

Nana Kofi Kobri II, the Sub-Chief of the Aboabo community, lauded the Company for reshaping their roads and said it would help reduce the burden they went through when transporting their farm produce to the markets.

He, however, appealed to the KoAntwi Mining Company to continue supporting communities in the area to help improve their socio-economic well-being.

Some residents, who spoke to the GNA, thanked the company for making the road easily accessible and asked other mining companies to emulate the kind gesture of KoAntwi Mining Compa

ny Limited by helping to develop some infrastructure in their communities.

Source: Ghana News Agency