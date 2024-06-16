

Baskour©: A reforestation initiative under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) project took place in the commune of Baskour© on Saturday, August 23, 2025, with the planting of 680 seedlings. The activity was led by Ousmane Ilboudo, President of the special delegation (PDS) of the commune.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the reforestation operation saw the planting of various species, including n©r©, baobab, acacia nilotica, and cac©drat, in the villages of Oualgo and Komsilga. Specifically, Komsilga witnessed the planting of 272 plants, including 110 baobabs, 110 n©r© trees, and 52 cac©drat trees. Meanwhile, Oualgo saw the planting of 408 plants, consisting of 160 baobabs, 140 n©r©s, 68 acacia nilotica, and 40 cac©drats.





This planting activity follows an earlier reforestation operation in the village of Nakaba on August 18, 2025. The initiative was well-received by the Village Development Committees (CVD) of the involved villages. Souleymane Diand©, the president of the CVD of Oualgo, expressed his approval of the project, noting its contribution to community development and the various uses of the plants, such as for medicinal purposes or in culinary applications.





Mr. Diand© highlighted efforts to protect the newly planted trees from animals, stating that awareness had been raised among herders and the community. Baskour©’s environmental technical officer, Fran§oise Zoungrana, outlined the preparatory steps taken before reforestation, which included site reconnoissance, staking the trees, and digging holes before planting. She emphasized the importance of community vigilance to protect the plants from animal interference.





Ousmane Ilboudo, the President of the special delegation, encouraged sustainable investment in the commune’s plant cover restoration. He noted the national call by the President of Faso to re-green Burkina Faso and acknowledged the financial support from the PGPC REDD+ project. Ilboudo urged villagers to prevent animals from accessing the reforested areas and mentioned the establishment of protective measures, such as wire mesh fences and village management committees, to ensure plant protection and monitoring. The environmental department will provide ongoing technical support.

