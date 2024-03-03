Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate holds 2023 Annual Performance Review



The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate has reviewed its 2023 performance scorecards to assess its improvement or otherwise in service delivery in the year under review.

Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, the Municipal Health Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the performance assessment against the previous year’s was very important in ensuring efficient and quality health service delivery.

It would also help in identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the Directorate and how to maximise its gains to meet the health demands of the people, she said.

Dr Biamah-Danquah said though 2023 was very challenging, the Directorate made some gains on some selected Out-Patients Department (OPD) indicators compared to 2022.

Whereas 169,273 OPD cases were seen in 2022, a total of 181,907 were attended to in 2023, representing per capita cases of 0.39 and 0.41, respectively.

Acute urinary tract infection cases were 7,983 in 2022 and 13,638 in 2023, with uncomplicated malaria ca

ses shoting up from 9,966 in 2022 to 12,271 in 2023.

Dr Biamah-Danquah said institutional maternal death within the municipality had seen a sharp decline from 51 per cent per 10,000 births in 2022 to 46 per cent per 10,000 births in 2023.

Stillbirths also reduced from 3.8 per cent in 2022 to 3.6 per cent in 2023.

She noted that health delivery services were evolving, therefore, the workers must acquaint themselves with the modern trends in health delivery services to meet current demands.

‘The performance review will bring out the areas where staff would have to be given continuous training to build their capacity to improve quality healthcare in the municipality,’ the Municipal Health Director said.

She called on the Kpone-Katamanso residents to support health institutions and workers in their localities to ensure a conducive environment for health delivery.

Some hard-working staff were presented with plaques in appreciation of their commitment to service delivery within the municipality.

Source: Gha

na News Agency