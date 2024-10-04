Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly holds two-day orientation for Assembly members



?The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly?(KKMA)?in collaboration with the Institute of Local Government Studies?(ILGS), has organised a two-day orientation for assembly members to equip them with essential knowledge to foster development in their?electoral areas.

Dr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), urged the assembly members to actively implement the knowledge acquired during the orientation.

He emphasised that the training done by consultants?from the ILGS was designed to enhance?their capacity to contribute meaningfully to the development agenda of the municipality.

‘The insights and strategies provided are tools for you to serve your people better.?It is crucial that you apply them to promote growth and address the?challenges in your various electoral areas,’?Dr. Amanquah said.

He further advised?the assembly members to be proactive in governance and collaborate closely with?other stakeholders to ensure effective service delivery.

Mr. Williams Josiah Nuertey,

the Presiding Member of the KKMA,?reiterated the importance of utilising the knowledge gained?from the orientation.

He urged assembly members to apply the lessons imparted to them to foster harmony and development, saying, ‘As representatives of your people, the responsibility lies with you to make good use of the knowledge you have received here. This will ensure not only harmony but also tangible development across all electoral areas.’

The orientation?covered critical areas?such as local governance, community engagement, and leadership skills.

The participants expressed readiness to implement the strategies and pledged to work in unity for the municipality’s progress.

Source: Ghana News Agency