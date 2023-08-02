Police agents have opened investigations into the unexplained death of a 2-year-old boy in Bissiang, a vicinity situated 16km away from Kribi in the Ocean division of the South region.

Onlookers suspect the kid found in a bush may have been murdered by his own mother.

“That night, I stayed up late waiting for her in vain. Just to hear her scream early the next day that her son had disappeared… I helped in the search but all efforts were futile,” a neighbor explained.

Another neighbor attests to seeing the mother and child a day before the sad discovery:

“She came to my house with the child we all are rice that I cooked. Then she put the baby to sleep before telling me she could not go back to her house because her child wants to kill her. She declared that the child is possessed. “

The mother’s whereabouts is not known yet but it is alleged she had been tormenting her son ever since she joined a church four days before the death of the latter. Reports on the ground say after a deliverance session which went wrong, the mother had been spreading sand and salt on her kid, with countless incantations calling her child a demon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency