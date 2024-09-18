Labadi Beach Hotel wins CIMG Hospitality Facility third time in a row



The Labadi Beach Hotel continues to demonstrate its excellence in creating value for the tourism sector as it wins CIMG Hospitality Facility of the Year 2023 award for the third time in a row.

As an indigenous five-star hotel, the recognition emphasises the hotel’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services and creating unforgettable guest experiences.

Mr David Eduaful, the Hotel’s Managing Director, was also recognised as the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Marketing Man of the Year 2023.

He was awarded for his visionary leadership that had propelled the hotel to remarkable growth and positioned it as a significant player in the international hospitality arena and setting of new industry standards.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr Eduaful said they were honoured by winning the awards, adding that it reflected the hard work and commitment of their visionary team.

‘The awards reaffirm our position as a leading global hospitality brand, not just in Ghana, but on a global scale,’ he

said.

Prof Douglas Boateng, Non-executive Board Chair of the Hotel, said: ‘The management and staff have demonstrated that under thoughtful leadership and minimal interference, it is attainable to achieve and maintain world class standards right here at home. With continuity, there is no limit in the sky for Labadi Beach Hotel.’

The Hotel has positioned itself and continues to uphold its best international practices and standards, making the facility a leading destination for travelers seeking exceptional luxury and service.

Owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), it remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and excellence whilst solidifying its position as a premier international brand.

Source: Ghana News Agency