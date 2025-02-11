Labour Market: Paul Biya Encourages Youths to Pursue Agriculture Over Paid Employment



Yaoundé: President Paul Biya has encouraged Cameroonian youths to explore agriculture and livestock farming opportunities, rather than solely relying on paid employment. During his traditional address to the youth on February 10, he acknowledged that no country is immune to unemployment and highlighted the government’s commitment to developing strategies and tools to reduce youth unemployment. He emphasized that substantial financial resources are allocated each year to achieve this goal.

According to Cameroon News Agency, President Biya stated, “You know as well as I that, whatever the Government’s determination and our country’s available financial resources, these will never suffice to offer every young person a job in the public service or in the private sector.” He expressed understanding of the frustrations that lead many youths to “wander off the beaten path” and resort to illegal immigration, often with tragic outcomes.

President Biya encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from successful figures

such as Samuel Tony Obam Bikoue, who has established an agro-industry, and Tata Bakary, who runs a large farming complex. He acknowledged the importance of aligning training opportunities with actual labour market needs to prevent graduates from becoming unemployed. “Believe me, I will not relent in the fight I have been waging years against unemployment, particularly youth for unemployment,” he affirmed.

The president noted that today’s youth are “the most technology-savvy generation” and should leverage digital technology to create self-employment opportunities and tackle contemporary challenges. He further highlighted that the professionalisation of training curricula is ongoing in secondary schools and universities to equip young graduates with the necessary technical skills for better access to the labour market. He noted a significant increase in the number of learners in Vocational Training Centres of Excellence, following the reduction in tuition fees in these institutions.

Paul Biya reiterated his

commitment to supporting young job seekers through the rapid establishment of municipal employment offices. Additionally, he announced an ongoing Green Jobs Promotion Programme aimed at creating over ten thousand jobs through income-generating activities in areas such as sanitation, waste recycling, and organic farming. He also mentioned the forthcoming recruitment of health workers, which will enhance the living conditions of thousands of young health sector graduates.