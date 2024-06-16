Lamu Gets Ultra-Modern ICU Unit



Lamu: Lamu County has launched its first-ever Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility at the King Fahd hospital, a move that is expected to reduce numerous referrals to other facilities, especially the already congested Makadara Coast General Hospital in Mombasa.

According to Kenya News Agency, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) features three adult and two paediatric beds, expected to ensure patients no longer need to be referred to Mombasa or Kilifi counties for life-saving interventions. Additionally, the hospital has also installed a modern 128-slice CT scanner, replacing the older 64-slice version.

The new equipment has been acquired under the National Equipment Support Programme, with the scanner set to offer faster and more accurate diagnostics and allow clinicians to make timely, informed decisions. Alongside the new equipment, the hospital has also installed and will now operate its own oxygen-generating plant using PSA technology, eliminating the need to transport oxygen cylinders from Mombasa.

Speaking du

ring the launch of the new facility and equipment, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale stated that the new ICU facility and equipment are a reflection of the national and county government’s commitment towards ensuring Universal Healthcare coverage is realised across the country for all Kenyans. He further commended the Lamu County government administration for its commitment to improving healthcare facilities in both constituencies, noting that the county administration has taken steps to ensure that SHA is fully implemented in all its health facilities in Lamu East and Lamu West.

Duale further rallied local leaders and communities to support the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that over 70,000 Lamu residents have already been enrolled. ‘The government is committed to fast-tracking Universal Health Coverage (UHC), especially in hard-to-reach areas such as Lamu, and it is commendable that the county government has placed as much emphasis in investing in such equipment that will impr

ove healthcare service delivery across the county,’ the CS stated.

Sentiments echoed by Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, who stated that these new developments mark a turning point for public healthcare in Lamu, reducing dependence on external facilities while instilling public confidence in local hospitals. ‘These investments are not just about setting up shop for new infrastructure but about restoring trust in public health systems and saving lives. We are building a resilient, people-centred healthcare model that puts the needs of our residents first,’ he said.

On his part, the County Executive for Medical Services and Public Health, Dr Mbarak Bhajaj, stated that these developments serve to ensure consistent and reliable Universal healthcare coverage under SHA.