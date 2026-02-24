Learning Tree International Awarded Multi-Year Sole-Award NATO NCIA Commercial Training Services Contract – IFB-CO-423236

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Learning Tree International, a global leader in workforce transformation and mission-critical technology training, has been awarded a multi-year sole-award contract by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Communications-and Information Agency (NCIA) as their Education and Training industry partner.

The Commercial Training Services Contract – IFB-CO-423236 includes provision of training solutions, including consultancy support, for over 3,000 students a year across European and North American NATO entities ensuring staff have the required skills for operational readiness throughout the contract term.

The award builds on a strategic partnership in support of NATO’s technical, cyber, and operational workforce development. This sole-award contract reflects NATO’s confidence in Learning Tree’s ability to deliver innovative, consistent, scalable, and mission-aligned training within one of the world’s most complex multinational defence environments.

Under the agreement, Learning Tree will deliver commercial and tailored instructor-led training and consultancy services designed to strengthen NATO’s digital, cyber, and technical capabilities across the Alliance. The training will be delivered through a combination of private team training courses and open schedules.

Strengthening the Skills of NATO’s Workforce

Learning Tree will provide training across:

With more than 50 years of experience supporting enterprise, public sector, and defence organisations in over 65 countries, Learning Tree brings deep institutional knowledge of secure delivery requirements, operational readiness standards, and evolving digital capability priorities. The company is recognised globally for delivering instructor-led training in highly regulated and security-sensitive environments.

“Being selected by NATO for a multi-year agreement reflects the strength of our partnership and the trust placed in Learning Tree’s secure workforce transformation solutions,” said David Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Learning Tree International. “For over 15 years, we have proudly supported NATO in strengthening workforce readiness across cyber, digital, and technical domains.”

As NATO continues to modernise its technology infrastructure and enhance cyber resilience, Learning Tree will provide accredited, mission-aligned training to ensure operational readiness across the Alliance.

This multi-year award further reinforces Learning Tree’s position as a premier global provider of secure workforce transformation solutions for defence and government organisations.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a global leader in workforce development and technology training solutions. For more than 50 years, Learning Tree has helped organisations and professionals around the world develop the critical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. The company’s instructor-led and hybrid learning programmes empower individuals and organisations to accelerate transformation, enhance performance, and achieve lasting results.

