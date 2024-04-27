Legal practitioner donates towards renovation of Gundork primary following GNA report



Renovation works have commenced at the Gundork primary school in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, following a Ghana News Agency (GNA) report on the deplorable state of the school’s structure.

Earlier this month, GNA reported about the poor state of the school’s structure, which had its front pillars, particularly from classes one to three, destroyed, exposing iron rods and endangering the lives of students and teachers.

This caught the attention of Mr Jacob Soung Zurobire, Deputy Director, Judicial Training Institute of the Judiciary Service of Ghana, in charge of the training needs of judges and the Judicial Service’s staff, who contributed GH?3,200 for the fixing of the pillars.

‘You (GNA) broke out a story about the Gundork primary school, and considering the fact that the children’s lives are endangered, and as someone who also came from those schools to become a lawyer, I asked the Assemblyman of the area to get the estimates of materials needed for my consideration to save the lives of t

he children.

‘He got back with the estimate consisting of bags of cement and wood, costing about GH?3,100 and so I made a donation of GH?3,200 to fix the problem,’ the Legal Practitioner told the GNA in an interview.

The renovation work, when completed, would make the school again a safe environment for academic activities and possibly prevent any possible collapse of the school.?

He called on other residents of the community to offer support to others in need even before they were satisfied.

‘I advise all of you to support others in need before you get satisfied. Do not get satisfied before you help another person, and by doing so, we can live together and grow together as a community,’ he added.

Mr Isaac Wulug, the Assemblyman of the Zanlerigu Dagliga Electoral Area, who is spearheading the renovation, received the money and thanked the lawyer for his kind gesture in saving the lives of the children.

He explained that the amount would cover the renovation of the pillars; however, the windows and doors

of the school also needed to be fixed, and therefore called on the government and other residents of the community to come to the aid of the school.

Source: Ghana News Agency