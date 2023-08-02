

The Police have urged faith-based groups to continue complying with the law on communicating prophecies to ensure an environment devoid of panic, fear and alarm.

‘We are grateful to faith-based groups and individuals for their compliance with the law so far, particularly in communicating prophecies.

‘As the year comes to an end, the Ghana Police Service respectfully wishes to remind the public, especially the religious community, of the law on publication of false news and urges its continuous compliance.’

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said while compliance with the law had protected the rights and freedoms of those who were normally affected by those prophecies, it had also fostered a society free of needless panic, fear and alarm.

It urged the public, especially faith-based groups and individuals, to continue to be patriotic and abide by the law, to ensure that the prevailing state of law, order and security in Ghana was maintained.

The statement reminded the public that while they had the right to practice their faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by the Constitution and democratic values, the enjoyment of those rights was subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and the public interest.

‘As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework.

‘In the spirit of the season, we wish everyone Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.’

Source: Ghana News Agency